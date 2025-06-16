Walleye Achieve Another Record-Setting Season

June 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The 2024-2025 season is a wrap, but it was another record-setting season for the team on and off the ice.

Walleye Team Records Achieved During 2024-2025 Season (6)

Overall consecutive sellouts (80)

Consecutive sellouts (46)

Full regular season sellouts (36)

Largest regular season attendance (289,348)

Tied single playoff game attendance record three times (8,600)

Largest percent capacity in Walleye history (108.2%)

Individual Walleye Records Set or Tied (22)

Matt Anderson

Set Walleye record for most goals in a single playoff by a defenseman (7)

Carson Bantle

Tied for most shorthanded goals in a single playoff (1)

Jan Bednar

Tied for most shutouts in a single playoff (1)

Trenton Bliss

Set Walleye record for most assists in a playoff game (5, 5/10 vs. FW)

Tied for most points in a playoff game (5, 5/10 vs. FW)

Tied most shorthanded goals in a single playoff (1)

Sam Craggs

Tied for most games played in a single season (72)

Brandon Kruse

Tied for most games played in a single season (72)

Mitchell Lewandowski

Tied for most career overtime goals in Walleye history (3)

Brendan Michaelian

Tied for most games played in a single season (72)

Colin Swoyer

Tied for most shorthanded assists in a single season (2)

Brandon Hawkins

Second-ever back-to-back MVP in ECHL history

Most career goals in Walleye history (151)

Most career playoff assists in Walleye history (54)

Tied for most assists in a single playoff in Walleye history (18)

Most career game-winning goals in Walleye history (26)

Most career power play goals in Walleye history (52)

Most career first goals in Walleye history (24)

Tied for most career overtime goals in Walleye history (3)

First player to exceed 1,000 career shots in Walleye history (1,267)

Most career playoff points in Walleye history (90)

Most career playoff power play goals in Walleye history (11)







