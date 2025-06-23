Zawyer Sports Add Former Jaguars Executive Michael DeMartino; Announces Staff Promotions

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce the addition of Michael DeMartino to the front office. DeMartino joins the Zawyer Sports Family as Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to add Michael to our already prolific staff," said Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann, "Mike's experience and knowledge of the industry will elevate our company's service to our sponsors, clients and fans. We are also thrilled to be able to promote several of our dedicated staff members to new positions. These individuals have certainly earned their new roles, and we are proud to see them grow along with our company."

DeMartino brings a wealth of experience to Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. He joins the company after spending the past 12 years as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to Jacksonville, DeMartino worked two years with the New York Jets as Sr. Manager/Director of Premium Sales. In addition, he worked 15 years with the NHL's New Jersey Devils in several ticket and corporate sponsorship roles before being named Vice President of Premium Seating.

The Long Island, New York resident graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelors in Sports Management. DeMartino now resides in Jacksonville with his wife Kristine, two children, Pasquale 10 and Kristianna 8, along with their family dog Maggie.

"When you consider what Andy and his team have already built here with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment combined with understanding his vision for the future, I couldn't be more enthusiastic and honored to be a part of it," said DeMartino.

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment has also announced the following staff promotions:

Lauren Muni has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, Zawyer Sports

Kyle Moll has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Zawyer Sports

Luke Nicholas has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Zawyer Sports - Jacksonville

Trent Blair has been promoted to Sr. Director of Business Development, Zawyer Sports - Jacksonville

Casse Geer has been promoted to Sr. Manager of Business Development, Zawyer Sports - Savannah

Noah Otero-Vargas has been promoted to Group Sales Manager, Zawyer Sports - Jacksonville

Matthew Snider has been promoted to Ticket Operations and Sales Manager, Zawyer Sports- Jacksonville







