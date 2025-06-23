Stingrays Name Warsofsky Head Coach

June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that David Warsofsky has been hired as the team's new Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.

"After a lengthy and thorough process, the Stingrays are excited to name David Warsofsky as the next Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon.

"I would like to thank Rob Concannon and Todd Halloran for this opportunity," said Warsofsky. "My family and I are excited to be a part of the Stingrays organization. Having the opportunity to spend time with the team last season and being at the games gave me an up close perspective of the players, ECHL, and what it takes to be competitive every night."

After being drafted 95th overall in the 4th round by the St Louis Blues in the 2008 NHL draft, he went on to play 476 games in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre Penguins, San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles, and Chicago Wolves. He also played 55 games in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Warsofsky, 35, joins the Stingrays following an accomplished 14-year playing career, which included three years overseas. At the end of his 2016-17 season in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre, where he served as assistant captain, he was selected as a Second Team All-Star. In his second stint with Wilkes-Barre during the 2019-20 season, Warsofsky was the team's captain. Additionally, in his last season of professional hockey in 2023-24, Warsofsky was named captain of the Augsburger Panthers of the DEL in Germany.

"David has always been a leader; he was captain of the USA National U18 Team in 2007-08, as well as the captain of the USA U18 World Junior Championship team that won a bronze medal," said Concannon. "In 2009, he won a National Championship at Boston University, and he was the assistant captain of the USA National U20 Team that won gold in 2010. In 2022, David represented his country once again as he was selected to the USA Olympic Team in Beijing, China, where he was an assistant captain. His playing experience in the AHL and NHL was very valuable this past season in his role for the Stingrays. David served as a special coaching advisor for the Stingrays during the 2024-25 season. He understands and sees the game very well and is familiar with the Stingrays organization and our expectations on and off the ice."

"He brings with him a championship pedigree, elite-level playing experience, a deep understanding of the game, and genuine appreciation for the organization's culture and standards," said Stingrays Principal Owner & Governor Todd Halloran.

Warsofsky becomes the 13th head coach in franchise history. He is the younger brother of former South Carolina Stingrays Coach Ryan Warsofsky. Ryan is now the Head Coach of the NHL's San Jose Sharks.







