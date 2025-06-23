Dave Smith Named Head Coach of the Rush

New Rapid City Rush Head Coach Dave Smith

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday that Dave Smith has been named the team's Head Coach and General Manager. Smith is the fifth Head Coach in the Rush's history.

The Rush will hold a formal press conference at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday, July 9th, at 11:00 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Smith joins the Rush with 27 years of coaching experience, all at the NCAA Division I level. He most recently served as Head Coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York for the last eight seasons (2017-2025). He previously led Canisius College for 12 years (2005-2017), where he guided the program to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2013. In total, Smith brings 712 games of head coaching experience to Rapid City.

"I am really excited to join this team of people who are very much aligned with my family values and my deep interest in not only developing players in the right environment, but winning hockey games and having a product that people in the community can be proud to call their own," said Smith. "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank Jared Reid, Todd Mackin, Jeff Dickerson and the entire Spire Sports + Entertainment family. I look forward to working with Peter Drikos and the entire staff as we start to build our team."

"I cannot wait to get started," Smith continued. "Cannot wait to get moving. Cannot wait for the first practice, first game, first community event, and to really feel the energy and the pulse around Rapid City. I want a team that is really hard to play against, that sticks up for each other, that has pride in the logo they represent, and is chasing trophies."

Smith's coaching career began as an Assistant Coach with Miami University (Ohio), Bowling Green State University, then Mercyhurst College for a combined total of seven years (1998-2005). He has developed an extensive list of talent who advanced to play professionally, including Cory Conacher, Kevin Bieksa, former Rush defenseman Carl Hudson, and Jordan Sigalet, the Calgary Flames' longtime goaltending coach.

"We are thrilled to begin a new era here in Rapid City," said Rush President Jared Reid. "Dave Smith brings a level of compete, tenacity, and hard work that jumps off the page. He has a proven record of developing athletes and helping them reach their potential. Rush Nation will immediately see Dave's passion for the community and his hunger to win. We are excited to welcome Dave and his family to the Black Hills."

"We are excited to welcome Dave, a well-respected figure in the hockey community, to Rapid City and to Spire Hockey," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings. "Dave is a proven leader both as a former player and coach who is driven to succeed at the professional level. Bringing nearly three decades of coaching experience in NCAA Division I, Dave understands the commitment to player development, which is paramount for success in the ECHL. As we begin anew heading into the 2025-26 season, I am excited to watch his work alongside our affiliates in Calgary with his acumen and compete, and bring success to the Black Hills as we pursue a return to the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and ultimately a championship."

As a player, Smith spent six years at the professional level as a forward, five of which came in the International Hockey League. He won the 1993 Turner Cup with the Fort Wayne Komets. Smith is an ECHL alumnus, having played his rookie year with the Dayton Bombers. Overall, he played 448 professional games, totaled 324 points, and accumulated 1370 penalty minutes. Smith graduated from Ohio State University in 1992, where he was team captain and a four-year letterwinner.

A native of Arthur, Ontario, Smith and his wife, Susan, have two daughters, Ellis and Kylie.

Rush coaching history:

Dave Smith (2025-present)

Scott Burt (2021-2025): 288 games, 130-129-29

Daniel Tetrault (2017-2021): 275 games, 116-134-25

Mark DeSantis (2016-2017): 96 games, 38-47-11

Joe Ferras (2008-2016): 512 games, 272-192-48

