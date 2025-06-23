Icemen Announce 2024-25 Season Ending Roster
June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's season-ending roster from the 2024-25 season. This is the second of a several-step process that teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2025-26 season.
The Icemen placed 19 players on their season-ending roster. Please note any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be placed on this list.
Goaltenders (2)
Matt Vernon
Justen Close
Defensemen (8)
Ivan Chukarov
Carter Allen
Connor Russell
Brayden Hislop
Garrett Van Wyhe
Lord-Anthony Grissom
Cameron Supryka
Nolan Orzeck
Forwards (9)
Chris Grando
Justin McRae
Logan Cockerill
Liam Coughlin
Christopher Brown
Dalton Duhart
Brody Crane
Davis Koch
Ryan Leibold
Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.
Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2024-25 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.
A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.
If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a c Icemen's Home Opener!
The Icemen's Home Opener is set for November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Full and partial ticket packages are currently on sale! Call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
