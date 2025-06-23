Rush Team up with YMCA to Launch NHL STREET Hockey Camp

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are teaming up with the YMCA of Rapid City to host their first-ever NHL STREET learn-to-play-hockey camp on Saturday, August 2nd from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m.

Members of the Rush organization and the local hockey community will be in attendance to run the clinic, which will feature hands-on instruction, skills stations, and scrimmages. Registration is open for all kids aged seven through 12, with no prior hockey experience required. All equipment will be provided, and you do not have to be a YMCA member to participate.

"The YMCA brings our youth together as a community to celebrate fun and wellness." states Elaina Kempin, Marketing Director for the YMCA of Rapid City. "Our wonderful partnership with the Rapid City Rush helps us achieve our mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility."

Launched in 2023, NHL STREET is the official youth hockey league of the National Hockey League. It is designed to provide kids and their families with the best of what youth sports can be: having fun, staying active, making friends and creating great memories. This is the first NHL STREET initiative offered in the state of South Dakota.

"NHL STREET was created to bring the love of hockey to more kids in more communities- and this event is a great example of that mission in action," said Savannah Green, Director of Community Relations and Social Engagement for the Rush. "When you combine the energy of the Rush with the reach of community organizations like the YMCA, you unlock something really powerful."

The YMCA of Rapid City is located at 815 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701. Registration is $35 per child. All participants will take home a custom NHL STREET hockey jersey.

