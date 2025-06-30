Stingrays Receive Inclusive Spirit Award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, were awarded the 2024-25 ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by FEVO.

This award recognizes the club that best exemplifies year-round commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across fan engagement, community outreach, and game presentation. It marks the Stingrays' first time receiving this recognition, highlighting their leadership in creating welcoming experiences for all.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Stingrays implemented a variety of impactful community initiatives that prioritized accessibility and representation, including but not limited to:

Sensory Room and Accessibility Enhancements during Education Day, presented by MUSC Health, allowing students with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the game in a calm, accommodating environment.

Disability Awareness Night, presented by Coastal Kids Dental, in partnership with Just Bee, featured a sensory-friendly arena setup and educational storytelling led by players and staff.

Military Appreciation, presented by Campers Inn RV, and First Responders Night, presented by Service Master of Charleston, both of which honored those who serve through on-ice ceremonies, special ticket programs, and targeted nonprofit donations.

Through the Stingrays' Assist of the Game donation program, Stingrays owner Todd Halloran donated $1,993 at every home game to local nonprofits such as Just Bee, Girls on the Run, Battle Buddies, Bundles of Joy, Lowcountry Veterans, and more.

"We LOVE the Stingrays!" said Sierra Patrick, a teacher with R.B. Stall High School's Special Education Program. "Over the course of this school year, the Stingrays have been more than just a team partner- they have become champions of inclusivity, compassion, and community."

"As a teacher of a self-contained special education classroom, I have witnessed firsthand the intentional and thoughtful efforts made by this organization to ensure that every student, regardless of ability, feels valued, welcomed, and celebrated," said Patrick. "The Stingrays have gone above and beyond to adapt activities so that all of our students can participate to the best of their abilities."

Off the ice, the Stingrays extended their inclusive mission across the Lowcountry through extensive community engagement:

Be A Mentor: Players and staff visited with youth from low-income families to build relationships, teach hockey, and create memories both in and out of the rink.

MUSC Children's Hospital Visits: Monthly trips from players brought joy to pediatric patients, often leading to game night reunions after recovery.

NHL Street Partnership: A free, all-inclusive clinic was held in North Charleston to introduce hockey to children in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Community Nights: In partnership with the Community Resource Center, the Stingrays distributed essentials, hosted street hockey clinics, and offered game tickets to families in need.

The Stingrays also made strides in representation behind the scenes. Front office staff, players, and mascot Cool Ray made regular visits to special education programs, veteran centers, and youth organizations- bringing the spirit of hockey wherever it was needed most.

"Community is a cornerstone of the South Carolina Stingrays organization," said Stingrays Community Relations Manager Sara Shamlin. "We take great pride in giving back to the people who have supported us for so many years. This season, while continuing our outreach efforts, we made it a priority to champion inclusivity- working to ensure that hockey is a sport where everyone feels welcome and represented."

This award is the result of a year driven by purpose, compassion, and care for the community we call home. Every initiative, partnership, and event was built around one goal: making sure everyone in the Lowcountry feels seen, valued, and truly part of the South Carolina Stingrays family.

