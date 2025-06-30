Video Coach Eric Michaud Earns Promotion to Iowa Wild

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders and Iowa Wild announced Monday that Heartlanders Video Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Eric Michaud has been promoted to video coach of the Iowa Wild. Michaud has worked for the Heartlanders the last three seasons, earning multiple promotions which included becoming the Heartlanders Dir. of Hockey Operations.

Michaud was the Heartlanders' second video coach ever, and the second to earn a promotion to the AHL. Iowa's first video coach Amir Gulati is currently the video coordinator for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

"My family and I have loved living in eastern Iowa and the Heartlanders will always have a special place in my heart," Michaud said. "It's been amazing to be a part of the growth of this organization and I'm tremendously proud to stay within the Minnesota Wild family and move up to the Iowa Wild. I'm excited to continue to work with the Heartlanders and cannot thank our community enough for an amazing three seasons."

