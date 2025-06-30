Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Sean Allen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Sean Allen on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Allen, 27, re-joins the Everblades for a second season. Last year, the Puslinch, Ontario native led the team in penalty minutes with 150, alongside three goals and 12 assists in 59 regular season games. During the postseason, he played in 13 games for Florida.

The left-shot defender has also played for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Wichita Thunder during his career. Overall, Allen has eight goals, 38 assists, and 815 penalty minutes in 297 ECHL games.

Before turning pro, Allen played five seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers, Oshawa Generals, and Windsor Spitfires. He had two goals, 20 assists, and 381 penalty minutes across 205 games.







