Komets Continue Signings with a Flash

June 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forward Jack Gorniak has re-signed for his third season in the orange and black. Rookie forward Josh Groll will also return.

Gorniak, 25, scored a career-high 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 70 games last season with the Komets. The West Salem, Wisconsin, native also won his second Mr. Hustle Award, showcasing his up-tempo style of play. The speedy forward has appeared in 134 games with Fort Wayne, registering 59 points (27g, 32a).

Groll, 23, made his pro debut with the Komets on April 4, 2025, after four seasons at Minnesota State-Mankato. The San Diego, California, native scored three goals and added an assist in six regular season games. The 5'11 forward also added one goal and three assists in 13 playoff games.

"Jack has become such a dynamic player and one of the fastest skaters in the ECHL. He continues to improve, so we are excited to see what he can bring to the Komets next season," said head coach Jesse Kallechy. "Josh Groll came in late last season and fit right in. He's a tremendous worker on and off the ice, and we are happy to have him back."

