Swamp Rabbits Announce 2025-26 ECHL Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the team's 72-game schedule for the 2025-26 Season.

Below are notes and numbers regarding the team's upcoming 16th season in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League":

The team begins the defense of home ice on Friday, October 17th against the Utah Grizzlies. This is the fourth consecutive season that the home opener doubles as the first game of the new campaign.

Three brand new opponents are featured this upcoming season, with the Swamp Rabbits set to take on the Idaho Steelheads (three away games), Bloomington Bison (final three games of the season at home), and Greensboro Gargoyles for the first time ever. Greensboro is the ECHL's 30th and newest team playing in its inaugural season and will square off against the Swamp Rabbits twice: once in each city.

Two out-of-division opponents from last season make their return to this year's schedule. The Cincinnati Cyclones visit for a home game in December, while the team travels to play the Reading Royals for the first time since February of 2017. Other non-South Division opponents that the Swamp Rabbits will see after a long layoff are the Utah Grizzlies (last played in 2022-23), and the Tulsa Oilers (2019-20).

The annual "New Year's Eve Game" and "School Day Game" make their returns to the Swamp Rabbits slate of games. "School Day" will take place with a 10:30am morning puck drop on Wednesday, November 12th, while "New Year's Eve" will feature a special 6:05 pm puck drop. The full 2025-26 Promotional Schedule will be announced later this summer.

The team's longest stretch of games in Bon Secours Wellness Arena is five games, which happens three different times in the campaign. The vast majority of work on home ice comes in the front-end of the schedule, where the Swamp Rabbits play 11 of their first 13 games at home from October 17th to November 21st.

The Swamp Rabbits will embark on the longest road trip in team history from February 27th to March 22nd, playing 11 games away from home. It beats out the previous team record of nine consecutive road games set in the 2012-13 season from March 8th-March 21st. The trip takes the Swamp Rabbits through Reading, Florida, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Savannah.

The busiest month of the season is January: the Swamp Rabbits will play 15 of their 72 games in the first month of the new calendar year (20.8%), with five of those matchups coming in Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The second busiest months are December and February, featuring 12 games each, with December hosting eight games in the Upstate.

Of the team's 72 games, 54 come against South Division opponents, with the South Carolina Stingrays and Atlanta Gladiators accounting for 24 of them (12 each). Of the remaining 18 games, 10 come against the Mountain Division, and four against both the Central and North Divisions.

Regarding the team's home slate of 36 games, 29 of them fall on weekend dates (11 on Friday, 12 on Saturday, nine on Sunday). The remaining seven games are played on Wednesday (five) and Thursday (two).

The following is a breakdown of games for the 13 opponents in the 2025-26 ECHL Season:

South Carolina Stingrays: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Atlanta Gladiators: 12 Games (5 home, 7 away)

Jacksonville Icemen: 9 games (5 home, 4 away)

Florida Everblades: 7 games (4 home, 3 away)

Orlando Solar Bears: 7 games (4 home, 3 away)

Savannah Ghost Pirates: 7 games (3 home, 4 away)

Utah Grizzlies: 4 games (1 home, 3 away)

Tulsa Oilers: 3 games (all home)

Bloomington Bison: 3 games (all home)

Idaho Steelheads: 3 games (all away)

Greensboro Gargoyles: 2 games (1 home, 1 away)

Reading Royals: 2 games (all away)

Cincinnati Cyclones: 1 game (home)

Below are the dates and times of the 2025-26 ECHL Season. Please note that all dates, times, opponents, and locations are subject to change. HOME GAMES ARE IN CAPITALS, and all times are Eastern:

OCTOBER (6 Games: 5 Home/1 Away)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17th vs UTAH GRIZZLIES - 7:05 pm (HOME OPENER/OPENING NIGHT)

Saturday, October 18th at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 3:05 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24th vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31st vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05 pm

NOVEMBER (11 Games: 6 Home/5 Away)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1st vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05 pm

Wednesday, November 5th at Atlanta Gladiators 7:10 pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05 pm

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 10:30am

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21st vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

Saturday, November 22nd at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10 pm

Wednesday, November 26th at Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 29th at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10 pm

Sunday, November 30th at Atlanta Gladiators - 3:10 pm

DECEMBER (12 Games: 8 Home/4 Away)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05 pm

Saturday, December 6th at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 pm

Sunday, December 7th at South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05 pm

Friday, December 12th at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13th vs GREENSBORO GARGOYLES - 7:05 pm

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17th vs CINCINNATI CYCLONES - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

Sunday, December 21st at Atlanta Gladiators - 3:10 pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27th vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28th vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 3:05 pm

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31st vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 6:05 pm

JANUARY (15 Games: 5 Home, 10 Away)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 2nd vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 3rd at Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 4th at Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, January 7th at Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 6:05 pm

Tuesday, January 13th at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 10:30 am

Friday, January 16th at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 pm

Sunday, January 18th at Atlanta Gladiators - 3:10 pm

Monday, January 19th at Atlanta Gladiators - 1:10 pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23rd vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 3:05 pm

Wednesday, January 28th at Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 pm

Friday, January 30th at Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 pm

Saturday, January 31st at Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 pm

FEBRUARY (12 Games: 6 Home/6 Away)

Wednesday, February 4th at Idaho Steelheads - 9:10 pm

Friday, February 6th at Idaho Steelheads - 9:10 pm

Saturday, February 7th at Idaho Steelheads - 9:10 pm

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05 pm

Saturday, February 14th at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 3:05 pm

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19th vs TULSA OILERS - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21st vs TULSA OILERS - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd vs TULSA OILERS - 3:05 pm

Friday, February 27th at Reading Royals - 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 28th at Reading Royals - 7:00 pm

MARCH (11 Games: 2 Home/9 Away)

Wednesday, March 4th at Florida Everblades - 7:30 pm

Friday, March 6th at Florida Everblades - 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 7th at Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm

Friday, March 13th at Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 14th at Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 15th at Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 pm

Friday, March 20th at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00pm

Saturday, March 21st at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 22nd at Jacksonville Icemen -ss 3:00 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 28th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 29th vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 3:05 pm

APRIL (5 Games: 4 Home/1 Away)

THURSDAY, APRIL 2nd vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 4th at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8th vs BLOOMINGTON BISON - 7:05 pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 10th vs BLOOMINGTON BISON - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 11th vs BLOOMINGTON BISON - 7:05 pm

