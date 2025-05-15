Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their 2025-26 regular season schedule.
The 33rd season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins with the home opener at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 18, against the Norfolk Admirals.
The Stingrays' home schedule is highlighted by 12 Saturday night matchups, 10 Friday night games, and 11 Sunday matinees. South Carolina will also host 3 Wednesday contests this season. All Friday night home games will begin at 7:05 pm, Saturday home games at 6:05 pm, and Sunday home games at 3:05 pm.
On Friday, November 28, the Stingrays will have their first matchup against the ECHL's newest team, the Greensboro Gargoyles, in a Black Friday tilt at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays will face three Western Conference opponents in the 2025-26 regular season: the Toledo Walleye, Allen Americans, and Idaho Steelheads. All out-of-conference matchups will happen in March.
All dates, times, and opponents on the 2025-26 schedule are subject to change.
South Carolina's 2025-26 season promotional schedule will be announced later in the summer. Below is an extended breakdown of the regular season slate.
2025-26 Schedule Breakdown: Most Common Opponent: Orlando (14 games) Longest Homestand: 6 games (Feb.14-Feb.22) Busiest Month: December (15 games)
By Opponent: Orlando (14), Greenville (12), Savannah (11), Atlanta (9), Jacksonville (8), Florida (6), Greensboro (3), Allen (3), Idaho (3), Toledo (2), Norfolk (1)
By Month: October (5), November (13), December (15), January (11), February (12), March (12), April (4).
2025-26 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418.
