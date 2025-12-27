Stingrays Game Saturday Night Postponed as Result of Player Strike

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that the union's decision to force our players to stop working means that we have to postpone Saturday night's game against the Orlando Solar Bears. We're working to have a team on the ice for our next regularly scheduled game.

Statement from the ECHL:

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."

To get important information about our last, best and final offer to players, which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams, please visit the ECHL website here.

Tickets for the December 27th game will be valid for the rescheduled date once that date is announced. If you have questions about upcoming games or ticket exchanges, you can also contact info@stingrayshockey.com or call (843) 744-2248.







ECHL Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.