Games Scheduled for December 26 and 27 Postponed

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

We wanted to provide a statement from the ECHL about collective bargaining with the PHPA and the union's decision to force all ECHL players to go on strike. The union's decision to force our players to stop working means that we have to postpone tonight's game against the Adirondack Thunder and tomorrow's game against the Maine Mariners. We're working to have a team on the ice for our next regularly scheduled game.

To get important information about our last, best and final offer to players, which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams, please visit the ECHL website here.

Statement from the ECHL:

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."







