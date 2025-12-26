Maine Mariners Weekend Games Postponed

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced that the home games on Friday, December 26th and Saturday, December 27th against the Worcester Railers and Trois-Rivieres Lions have been postponed.

Below is a joint statement from the Mariners and the ECHL about collective bargaining with the PHPA (Professional Hockey Players' Association):

"The union's decision to force our players to stop working means that we have to postpone this weekend's Maine Mariners home games on Friday and Saturday against the Worcester Railers and Trois-Rivieres Lions. This could also result in the postponement or rescheduling of additional games, and we will be in direct communication with our fans and supporters as soon as practicable if that is the case, but know that we're working to have a team on the ice for our next regularly scheduled home game."

The following is a statement from the ECHL:

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work.

To get important information about our last, best and final offer to players, which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams, please visit the ECHL website here ."

Fans with tickets to either game this weekend and contact their sales representative or call the Mariners front office at 833-GO-MAINE.







