Americans Game Tonight at Wichita Has Been Postponed
Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that their game tonight against the Wichita Thunder in Kansas has been postponed. No details on a makeup date are known at this time.
The Americans are scheduled to face the Kansas City Mavericks this Saturday night at 7:10 PM at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Please stay tuned to all Allen Americans Social Media Channels as well as the Americans Website for the latest team information.
