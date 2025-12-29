Americans Add Offense up Front with Two Key Signings

Forward Ben Johnson with the Windsor Spitfires

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today the team has signed skilled offensive forward Ben Johnson ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Tulsa Oilers

Ben Johnson joins the Americans after playing the last three seasons in Central Europe with three different teams in the SLOVAK League. With Spisska Nova Ves HK last season he had 13 points in 13 games (5 goals and 8 assists). He split the season between two teams with 34 total points in 39 games.

"Ben Johnson is a top-producing Center, that will give us more speed and scoring up front." Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson.

The former third round pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft has played in 49 American Hockey League games over his career, all with Albany (2012-2014, 2014-2015, and 2015-2016).

He played with Adirondack, Cincinnati, and Kansas City in the ECHL. With the Mavericks in 2021-2022, he had 49 points in 52 games.

The Americans also added rookie forward Kevin Gursoy, who played in nine games with the Tulsa Oilers this season and had five points. He also played in the QMJHL for three seasons, as well as four years of collegiate hockey.

"Kevin (Gursoy) is a skilled right-shot forward. He's scored goals in junior and college and we are counting on him to help score goals" Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson.

The Americans are back to action at home on New Year's Eve against the Tulsa Oilers at 6:10 PM.

