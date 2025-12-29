Providence Returns Riedell to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Will Riedell has been returned to Savannah following the conclusion of his professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Riedell, 29, has appeared in 12 games for Savannah this season, scoring two goals. The Greensboro, N.C., native has played in 157 professional games across North America, including 52 at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins, Calgary Wranglers, San Jose Barracuda and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording three goals and seven assists.

Prior to turning professional, Riedell played collegiately at Lake Superior State and Ohio State, totaling 20 goals and 41 assists in 171 NCAA games.

The Ghost Pirates return to action on Wednesday, December 31, when they travel to Trois-Rivières to take on the Lions. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







