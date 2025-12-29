ECHL Transactions - December 28

Published on December 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 28, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greensboro:

Kenny Johnson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kevin Gursoy, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Ben Johnson, F Signed ECHL SPC 12/27

Atlanta:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Louis Boudon, F Placed on Team Suspension

Bloomington:

Add Matt Hubbarde, F Acquired from Rapid City

Delete Chongmin Lee, F Recalled by Cleveland

Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on Team Suspension

Greensboro:

Add Ethan Leyh, F Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Garrett Klotz, F from Reserve

Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Traded to Bloomington

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Savannah:

Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Michael Simpson, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Will Riedell, D Returned From Loan by Providence

Toledo:

Add Mitch Lewandowski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

Delete Blair Sanders, G Released as EBUG 12/27

Add Christophe Fillion, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson 12/27

Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson

Wichita:

Delete Michal Stinil, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kirby Proctor, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Tristan Lennox, G Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Delete Case McCarthy, D Recalled by Hartford







ECHL Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.