ECHL Transactions - December 28
Published on December 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 28, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greensboro:
Kenny Johnson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Kevin Gursoy, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Ben Johnson, F Signed ECHL SPC 12/27
Atlanta:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Louis Boudon, F Placed on Team Suspension
Bloomington:
Add Matt Hubbarde, F Acquired from Rapid City
Delete Chongmin Lee, F Recalled by Cleveland
Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on Team Suspension
Greensboro:
Add Ethan Leyh, F Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Garrett Klotz, F from Reserve
Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Traded to Bloomington
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Savannah:
Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Michael Simpson, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Will Riedell, D Returned From Loan by Providence
Toledo:
Add Mitch Lewandowski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Utah:
Delete Blair Sanders, G Released as EBUG 12/27
Add Christophe Fillion, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson 12/27
Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson
Wichita:
Delete Michal Stinil, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kirby Proctor, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Tristan Lennox, G Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Delete Case McCarthy, D Recalled by Hartford
