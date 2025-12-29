Bison Acquire Forward Matt Hubbarde

Published on December 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Philip Barski announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Hubbarde from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

Hubbarde, 25, has scored one goal and recorded five points in 21 games with the Rush after beginning the season with the Iowa Heartlanders.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Pickering, Ontario, native played collegiate hockey at Dartmouth, Providence and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and amassed 52 points (25g-27a) in 95 NCAA Division-I games. In his senior season, he led the University of Alaska-Fairbanks with 23 points (13g-10a) in 30 games.

Hubbarde began his professional career in early 2025 and recorded six points (3g-3a) in 13 games with Iowa. The right-shot centerman scored his first ECHL goal against the Bison in his debut on March 8th at Grossinger Motors Arena. Bloomington won the game 5-4.

The Bison return to action on Wednesday, January 7 on Retro Night when the first 1,000 fans through the doors at Grossinger Motors Arena will receive a player trading card!

Single-game tickets are available for Retro Night and ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.