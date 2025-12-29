Matt Hubbarde Traded to Bloomington

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the Rush have traded forward Matt Hubbarde to the Bloomington Bison in exchange for future considerations.

Hubbarde, 25, was acquired in a trade from the Iowa Heartlanders on October 31st. He skated in 21 games with the Rush, scored one goal and totaled five points.

Between Iowa and Rapid City, the rookie forward owns 40 games played and 13 career points.

The Pickering, Ontario native competed at Dartmouth College, Providence College, and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

