Reminder: Tonight's Game Is Postponed
Published on December 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's game scheduled between the Orlando Solar Bears and the South Carolina Stingrays at the Kia Center has been postponed.
Tickets with the December 28, 2025 game date will be honored on the new game date which is to be determined. Exchanges for a future game date will be honored.
If you pre-ordered parking in the GEICO Garage for tonight, your parking will transfer to the future rescheduled game date. Refunds, however, will be authorized if fans are unable to attend on the new game date.
For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for Ticketmaster buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at (800) 653-8000.
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2025
- Providence Returns Riedell to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Reminder: Tonight's Game Is Postponed - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Matt Hubbarde Traded to Bloomington - Rapid City Rush
- Bison Acquire Forward Matt Hubbarde - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Add Offense up Front with Two Key Signings - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Reminder: Tonight's Game Is Postponed
- ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement
- Sunday's Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays Game Postponed
- Saturday's Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays Game Postponed
- Tonight's Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen Game Postponed