Reminder: Tonight's Game Is Postponed

Published on December 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's game scheduled between the Orlando Solar Bears and the South Carolina Stingrays at the Kia Center has been postponed.

Tickets with the December 28, 2025 game date will be honored on the new game date which is to be determined. Exchanges for a future game date will be honored.

If you pre-ordered parking in the GEICO Garage for tonight, your parking will transfer to the future rescheduled game date. Refunds, however, will be authorized if fans are unable to attend on the new game date.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for Ticketmaster buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at (800) 653-8000.







