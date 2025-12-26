Heartlanders Game Postponed: Meet Bluey Event Planned Tonight at Xtream Arena

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

We wanted to provide a statement from the ECHL about collective bargaining with the PHPA and the union's decision to force all ECHL players to go on strike. The union's decision to force our players to stop working means tonight's game against Bloomington has been postponed.

The Heartlanders will host a Bluey meet-and-greet event tonight at Xtream Arena from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Bluey Event details for tonight

You must have a ticket to tonight's game to attend the Bluey meet-and-greet event. Doors will open at 6:00. Ticket sales are no longer available for tonight's Bluey event. The only way to see Bluey this regular season at Xtream Arena is to come tonight. The rescheduled game will not include Bluey.

Additionally, the team store will be open, limited concessions will be open (including beer), we will be offering free locker room tours and come down to the ice to shoot the puck! We will have a face painter at tonight's game as well!

About your Bluey Night ticket

As part of our commitment to you, our fans, all ticket holders for Friday's game will receive a flex voucher valid for any remaining Iowa Heartlanders home game during the 2025-26 regular season. Additional information regarding voucher distribution will be shared in the first week of January.

The ECHL will try to keep as many scheduled games as possible during the current strike, however tonight's game Friday, December 26 vs. Bloomington Bison has been postponed.

We will be making these decisions with as much advance notice as possible and the best way to check on the status of a game will be by visiting iowaheartlanders.com, which will be updated daily.

Information about upcoming games or ticket transfers will be emailed to you the week of January 5th.

What to Expect Next

The ECHL is proud of our teams - and especially the players - who work hard to put a fun, competitive, and entertaining product on the ice and give back to the communities we serve, and we wanted to make sure you had the latest information.

We remain hopeful that parties can reach an agreement that allows hockey to return to the ice as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and continued support during this time and will share updates as they become available.

To get important information about the ECHL's last, best and final offer to players, which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams, please visit the ECHL website echl.com/cba

Statement from the ECHL:

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."

Thank you for standing with the Iowa Heartlanders and the ECHL.







