Icemen Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Game Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's complete 2025-2026 game schedule. Schedule is listed below and attached is a printable calendar version of the schedule. Please note, the game schedule is subject to change.

The Icemen will play a 72-game regular season schedule (36 home, 36 away). The team will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of nine Friday games, 13, Saturday games, six Sunday afternoon contests, five Wednesday games, one Tuesday games and two Thursday games. All home games will be played at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Most Tuesday through Saturday home games begin at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday afternoon games are set to begin at 3:00 p.m. Two exceptions to this will be the Thursday, November 13th and Tuesday, February 3rd games which are slated for a 10:30 a.m. start time.

The Icemen will open the 2025-26 season on the road to face the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles on October 18th and 19th. The Icemen's home opener is set for Friday, November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators.

In addition to hosting all their South Division Foes, the Icemen will welcome three team that will make their first ever trip to Jacksonville. The Icemen will welcome the Greensboro Gargoyles (November 29), the Iowa Heartlanders (January 24 & 25) and the Kansas City Mavericks (February 11).

The Icemen will travel for three out-of-division road trips to face the Utah Grizzlies (October 29, 30, 31)

The following is a complete listing of the Icemen's 2024-2025 Game Schedule:

*** Schedule is subject to change

**** All Times Eastern

2025-26 Regular Season

Saturday, October 18 at Greensboro, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 at Greensboro, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 24 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, October 29 at Utah, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 30 at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Friday, October 31 at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 5 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 7 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 13, vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 14 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 vs. Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 21 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 26 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 28 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 29 vs. Greensboro, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 3 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 5 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, December 11 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 19 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, December 26 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 27 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 at Greenville 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 3 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 9 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 10 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 14 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 16 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 24 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 25 vs. Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 30 at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 1 vs. Savannah, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Savannah, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 6 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 11 vs. Kansas City, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 13 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 14 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 15 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 20 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 21 at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 27 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 20 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. Savannah 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







