Railers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today the 2025-26 regular season schedule. Fans can look forward to the return of hockey at the DCU Center against the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder on Opening Weekend, Oct. 18 at 6:05 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 3:05 p.m.

"Revealing our schedule is always one of the most exciting times of the year," said Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "We're looking forward to welcoming back the best fans in ECHL hockey for our eighth season."

The season will feature 36 unique themes, a number of giveaways, and action-packed hockey. The Railers will continue their 6:05 p.m. start times for all Saturday home games this season.

Along with the full schedule, the Railers have announced the following games as their top six promotional nights:

Opening Night - Saturday, October 18th 2025

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Saturday November 8th 2025

IceCats Night - Saturday January 10th 2026

Star Wars Day - Sunday February 1st, 2026

Pink in the Rink - Saturday February 14th, 2026

Monkey Wrenches Night - Saturday February 28th, 2026

Fans interested in attending these games can order a 10-Game mini-plan, which gets them access to Opening Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Star Wars Day, Pink in the Rink, Monkey Wrenches Night, as well as five additional games of their choice. Those who order the mini-plan before June 30th will get access to IceCats night for free. Plans go on sale on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025. To enroll in the mini-plan presale, please click here.

The 2025-26 schedule will feature nine total opponents, including three out-of-division teams. The Wheeling Nailers have returned to the Central Division for the 2025-26 season, while the Florida Everblades make their first trip to Worcester since 2021. The Railers will visit the Rapid City Rush for the first matchups ever between the two franchises. The Greensboro Gargoyles have joined the North Division for their inaugural season in 2025-26, and will make their first-ever trip to the DCU Center on Saturday, November 22nd.

All 36 home games will be played at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. All 72 games home and away will be broadcast on the Railers radio affiliate, 98.9 NASH Icon and FloHockey. For the full schedule of upcoming games, click here.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







