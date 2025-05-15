Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, in conjunction with the ECHL, released their 2025-26 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The Ghost Pirates will play 72 games (36 home, 36 away), beginning with Opening Night at Enmarket Arena on Friday, October 17 against the North Division's Norfolk Admirals.

Savannah will host three opponents outside the South Division at Enmarket Arena this season, including the Admirals, the Toledo Walleye and the Greensboro Gargoyles, the ECHL's newest expansion team. The team's road schedule includes a pair of first-time destinations as the team will travel to Tahoe in November and Trois-Rivières in late December/early January.

The Ghost Pirates' 2025-26 home schedule includes 12 Saturday games, 10 Friday games, five (5) Sunday games, five (5) Thursday games, three (3) Wednesday games, and one (1) Monday game.

The following is a complete list of Savannah's 2025-26 regular season schedule (all times listed in ET):

Friday, October 17 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 23 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 24 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 1 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 9 at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Friday, November 14 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, November 20 at Tahoe, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 21 at Tahoe, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 at Tahoe, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 28 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 29 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 5 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 11 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 19 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 21 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 26 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 27 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31 at Trois-Rivières, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 2 at Trois-Rivières, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 3 at Trois-Rivières, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 8 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 9 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 10 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 18 vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 24 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 25 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 30 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 1 at Jacksonville, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3 at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 5 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 6 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 11 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 13 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 15 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 18 at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 20 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 22 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 27 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 vs. Greensboro, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 16 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 20 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 10 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

A promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season will be released this summer. For more information, contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.







