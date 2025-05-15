Walleye Shutout Mavericks in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Final Thursday night, falling 2-0to the Toledo Walleye at Cable Dahmer Arena.

After two scoreless periods, the Walleye broke through early in the third with a pair of goals just 20 seconds apart. Matt Anderson struck first at 2:51, followed by Cole Gallant at 3:11, giving Toledo a 2-0 advantage they would not relinquish.

Kansas City was outshot 34-25 in the game, including a 14-9 edge in the second period and 8-6 in the third. Despite the loss, goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 32 saves in another strong showing between the pipes. Jan Bednar turned away all 25 Mavericks shots to earn the shutout for Toledo.

The Mavericks will look to even the series in Game 2 on Saturday night with a 6:05 PM puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena. Get your tickets now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.







