Kansas City Mavericks Statement on Riley Weselowski

The Kansas City Mavericks organization would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Associate Coach Riley Weselowski for his leadership, knowledge, and tremendous contributions to our team both on the ice and in the community over the past four seasons.

"Riley has been a tremendous asset to the Mavericks," said Head Coach and General Manager Tad O'Had. "His impact has been integral to our success - from capturing the Brabham Cup to reaching two Western Conference Finals and making a Kelly Cup Finals appearance. His dedication, character, and work ethic have helped elevate this organization in every way."

We are excited for Riley as he embarks on a new opportunity with the Cincinnati Cyclones and wish him and the organization nothing but success. Riley is not only a respected colleague but also a friend. As part of the ECHL, we take pride in developing players, coaches, and staff for the next level, and Riley's advancement is a reflection of that mission.

We thank Riley for all he has done to help make the Mavericks great and for playing a key role in our continued growth. We also extend our best wishes to his wife Kelly, and sons Collin and Corbin, as they take this next step in their journey.

