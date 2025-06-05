Riley Weselowski Named Head Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones

June 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones today announced that Riley Weselowski has been named the seventh head coach in franchise history. Weselowski joins the Cyclones from the Kansas City Mavericks where he served as the Associate Head Coach for the previous two seasons.

"We are very excited to introduce Riley as the next head coach of the Cyclones," said Cyclones Owner and President Ray Harris. "His experience and enthusiasm for fostering a winning culture speaks volumes about his leadership. We are confident that Riley is the right man to help guide our hockey club back to its winning ways that we expect."

Under Weselowski's leadership, the Kansas City Mavericks recorded 103 wins, and 217 points over the past two seasons, more than any other ECHL franchise. The Mavericks would claim the 2023-24 Brabham Cup, with the best regular season record that year and advanced to the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals. Additionally, he helped lead Kansas City to two division championships, and back-to-back appearances in the Kelly Cup Western Conference Final.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to be the next head coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones," said Weselowski. "My family and I are excited to become a part of the Cincinnati community. I'm grateful to Ray Harris and Kristin Ropp for their trust to lead one of the ECHL's premier organizations and ready to get to work as we build a team that Cincinnati fans can get excited about."

Over the past two seasons, teams under Weselowski have ranked first in the ECHL in goals scored (561) and second in goals allowed (380). His leadership has led to numerous AHL and European contracts for players under his tenure. One of his most critical responsibilities in Kansas City was to build and maintain a strong relationship with NHL and AHL affiliates, something he looks to continue with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Marlies.

"We are proud to welcome Riley back to the Cyclones organization. Riley brings a wealth of strategic insight, and passion for the game of hockey." said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "One of his greatest strengths is his dedication to player development and giving back to the community. We feel fortunate to bring in such an exceptional person, and we're excited about the future of the Cyclones under his leadership this upcoming season."

Weselowski, 40, played in over 700 professional games across 13 seasons between the ECHL and CHL. In 446 ECHL games, the Pilot Mound, Manitoba native recorded 115 points (25 goals, 90 assists) with five different organizations. Weselowski was named a team captain in each of his final 11 professional seasons. In addition, he was awarded the 2012 CHL Top Defenseman Award and the 2012 CHL Man of the Year Award for his community involvement. The Rapid City Rush retired his number six at the conclusion of his playing career. A long-time veteran of the ECHL, Weselowski returns to Cincinnati following a brief stint as a player in 2015-16.

