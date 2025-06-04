Cincinnati Cyclones Earn Six 2024-25 ECHL Team Award Nominations

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones today announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, the finalists for the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The Cyclones are nominated for six total awards, including five team awards and one individual award.

The winners will be announced at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25. The Cyclones five team nominations include the following;

Community Service Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones

Inclusive Spirit Award - Cincinnati Cyclones

Specialty Jersey of the Year - Zinzinnati Steins

Game Operations Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones

Group Department of the Year - Aggregate - Cincinnati Cyclones

Cyclones' Broadcaster and Public Relations Coordinator Rudy Hodgson was nominated for the 2024-25 Joe Babik Award, given to the league's Media/PR Director of the Year. The award marked Cincinnati's lone individual award nomination for the 2024-25 season.

