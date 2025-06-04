Cincinnati Cyclones Earn Six 2024-25 ECHL Team Award Nominations
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones today announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, the finalists for the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The Cyclones are nominated for six total awards, including five team awards and one individual award.
The winners will be announced at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25. The Cyclones five team nominations include the following;
Community Service Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones
Inclusive Spirit Award - Cincinnati Cyclones
Specialty Jersey of the Year - Zinzinnati Steins
Game Operations Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones
Group Department of the Year - Aggregate - Cincinnati Cyclones
Cyclones' Broadcaster and Public Relations Coordinator Rudy Hodgson was nominated for the 2024-25 Joe Babik Award, given to the league's Media/PR Director of the Year. The award marked Cincinnati's lone individual award nomination for the 2024-25 season.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
