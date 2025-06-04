Worcester Railers Nominated for ECHL Community Award for Seventh Consecutive Season

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the team has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award. The nomination marks the seventh consecutive season of being among the finalists for the honor.

"We are incredibly proud to be nominated again for the Community Service Team of the Year Award," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "Our community outreach is something that has been ingrained in the core values of our organization since its inception. We look forward to further growing our community impact throughout the Central Massachusetts community."

The Railers were the recipient of the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year award in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Established in 2016, the Worcester Railers HC Foundation has donated more than $1.8 million and has partnered with over 750 local community organizations throughout Central Massachusetts. The Foundation aims to make the sport of hockey accessible for all and has a primary focus on youth-based organizations in Central Mass.

During the 2024-25 season, the foundation donated more than $225,000 to non-profits in the region, contributed more than 2,600 volunteer hours, and welcomed more than 2,000 kids for the team's flagship community program, Skate to Success.

In addition to the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year nomination, the Railers are also up for the following awards:

Specialty Jersey of the Year - Worcester 6

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year - Paul O'Leary

Rising Star Award

The ECHL Team Awards presented by SponsorCX will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.

