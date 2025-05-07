Worcester Railers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night

May 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have announced opening night for the 2025-26 season to be on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, presented by M&T Bank

The Railers enter their eighth season as a member of the ECHL, the leading professional developmental league for the American Hockey and the National Hockey League. This past season, the team finished in fifth in the ECHL's North Division, finishing with their second best record in franchise history.

"Opening night is always one of the most exciting nights of the year," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "We look forward to building off of the momentum we had last season, and welcoming our fans back to the DCU Center for another great year of Railers hockey."

Founded in 2016, the Worcester Railers Hockey Club is the proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders (NHL). With a community first approach, the Worcester Railers HC was recognized by the ECHL by receiving the league-wide Community Service Award in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24. The Railers aim to provide affordable family fun in downtown Worcester.

The full schedule along with the opponent for opening night is set to be released at a future date.

