ECHL Transactions - May 7

May 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday May 7, 2025:

Toledo:

add Brendon Michaelian, D activated from reserve

add Cole Gallant, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve

