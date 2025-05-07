ECHL Transactions - May 7
May 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday May 7, 2025:
Toledo:
add Brendon Michaelian, D activated from reserve
add Cole Gallant, F activated from reserve
delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve
delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve
