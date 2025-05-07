ECHL Transactions - May 7

Sports stats



ECHL ECHL

ECHL Transactions - May 7

May 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday May 7, 2025:

Toledo:

add Brendon Michaelian, D activated from reserve

add Cole Gallant, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve

Check out the ECHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from May 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central