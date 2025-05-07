ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

May 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Florida's Sean Allen has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #J-3, Florida at Orlando, on May 6.

Allen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for interference at 14:53 of the first period.

Allen will miss Florida's playoff games at Orlando on May 9 and May 10.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.