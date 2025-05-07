Gladiators Name Matt Ginn Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations

May 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have named Matt Ginn the seventh head coach in franchise history. Ginn, formerly the team's Assistant Coach, has been promoted to Head Coach following former Head Coach Derek Nesbitt's promotion to the front office as Director of Community Engagement.

Ginn joined the Gladiators as an Assistant Coach for the 2024-25 season following two seasons as the Head Coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. In his first season with Manchester in 2022-23, Ginn guided the team to a 22-28-4 record - an improvement from the prior season that helped the Storm qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Storm continued to improve under Ginn in 2023-24, posting a 27-20-7 record for 61 points, qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season as Ginn earned the EIHL's Coach of the Year Award.

"We went through a very extensive process in our search for our next Head Coach, and though that process, Matt Ginn checked all the boxes in what we were looking for, as we look to build a winning culture here in Atlanta," said Gladiators majority owner, Alex Campbell.

"I am very excited to announce Matt Ginn as our next Head Coach," said Gladiators Executive Vice President of Sales, Jared Youngman. "Getting to know him over the last year, he has impressed myself and others in the organization with his abilities, competitive drive, and love for the team; and is well deserving of this promotion," said Youngman.

Ginn, a former goaltender, now becomes the bench boss of one of his former teams having played in 90 games for the Gladiators over three seasons from 2015-2018. The native of Lindsay, ON, boasts a resume with extensive experience at all levels, including junior (OJHL, BCHL), collegiate hockey at Holy Cross (NCAA Division I), and professional leagues (AHL, ECHL, EIHL).

"I am grateful and excited to be the next Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Gladiators. I would like to thank Alex and Jared for this opportunity, and for their trust in me. I would also like to thank my wife Trish, and our daughter Georgia for their endless support and love," said Ginn.

"As a team, we have to play with more pace, more physicality and ultimately, become harder to play against. That starts with creating a winning culture with high character and accountability that promotes development. The fans deserve to see a hard working team that competes every night and plays for each other. We've got a lot of work to do and I can't wait to get started!"

Ginn will make his debut as the Gladiators' Head Coach on October 18th at Gas South Arena in Atlanta's season opener.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.