Railers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach and General Manager Nick Tuzzolino announced today the completion of two future considerations deals. The rights to forward Griffin Loughran have been traded to the Idaho Steelheads, while the rights to defenseman Pito Walton have been traded to the Tulsa Oilers.

Loughran, 26, played in 55 games for the Railers last season, accumulating 25 points (9G, 16A) to go with 95 penalty minutes. Loughran first signed with the Railers as a rookie free agent entering the 2024-25 season.

Walton, 25, played in 14 games for Worcester while scoring five points (2G, 3A). He made stops with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Idaho Steelheads as well last season. Walton was acquired from the Idaho Steelheads in a future considerations deal on March 11th, 2025.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.