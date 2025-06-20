Railers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades
June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach and General Manager Nick Tuzzolino announced today the completion of two future considerations deals. The rights to forward Griffin Loughran have been traded to the Idaho Steelheads, while the rights to defenseman Pito Walton have been traded to the Tulsa Oilers.
Loughran, 26, played in 55 games for the Railers last season, accumulating 25 points (9G, 16A) to go with 95 penalty minutes. Loughran first signed with the Railers as a rookie free agent entering the 2024-25 season.
Walton, 25, played in 14 games for Worcester while scoring five points (2G, 3A). He made stops with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Idaho Steelheads as well last season. Walton was acquired from the Idaho Steelheads in a future considerations deal on March 11th, 2025.
