Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the completion of future considerations deals.

RECEIVING:

(F) Denis Smirnov from Norfolk Completes trade which sent (F) Hank Crone to Admirals.

(D) Jake Johnson from Tahoe Completes trade which sent (D) Slava Demin to Knight Monsters.

(F) Griffin Loughran from Worcester Completes trade which sent (D) Pito Walton to Railers.

DEPARTING:

(F) Mason McCarty to Fort Wayne.

(F) Patrick Moynihan to Reading.

Smirnov, 27, has played four seasons in the ECHL accumulating 115 points (44G, 71A) in 167 career games. The Moskva, RUS native totaled 43 points (19G, 24A) in 50 games with Norfolk last season while adding five points (3G, 2A) in 11 Kelly Cup playoff games. In three seasons with three seasons with the Admirals from 2022-25 the 5-foot-9, 185lb left-handed shooter tallied 110 points (42G, 68A) in 140 games after skating in 27 games with Kalamazoo during the 2021-22 campaign notching five points (2G, 3A) in 27 games. Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons at Penn State University from 2016-2020 appearing in 137 career games registering 1115 points (50G, 65A).

Johnson, 26, has played parts of three seasons in the ECHL accumulating 42 points (9G, 33A) in 107 career games. This past season he collected 21 points (4G, 17A) in 61 games with Tahoe after registering 19 points (3G, 16A) with Fort Wayne during the 2023-24 campaign. Prior to professional hockey, he 6-foot, 185lb left-handed shooter spent five years playing college hockey at RPI (2018-22) and Quinnipiac (2022-23) appearing in 146 games notching 45 points (7G, 38A). The Bloomington, MN native helped Quinnipiac to a NCAA National Championship.

Loughran, 26, just completed his rookie season in the ECHL with Worcester this past year collecting 25 points (9G, 16A) in 55 games. The 5-foot-7, 146lb right-handed shooter appearing five games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in 2024 notching two assists in five games after a five-year collegiate career; Northern Michigan (2018-21), Michigan State (2021-22), and Canisius (2023-24). During his NCAA career, the Orchard Park, NY native accumulated 99 points (44G, 55A) in 131 career games.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.