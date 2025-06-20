Anthony Peters Hired as Head Coach and General Manager of Reading Royals

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades' assistant coach Anthony Peters has been hired as the head coach and general manager of the Reading Royals. This role will be Peters' first head coaching role in his career.

Peters, 34, joined the Everblades as an assistant coach prior to the 2023-24 season after finishing his playing career. As Brad Ralph's assistant, Peters helped guide Florida to the 2024 Kelly Cup and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. Overall, Peters garnered an 89-38-14-3 record as an assistant with the Everblades.

The Blyth, Ontario native played parts of three seasons with the Everblades from 2015-2017, appearing in 100 games for Florida and sporting a record of 60-31-4 in his time with the team. His strongest year was the 2015-16 season, where he went 27-15-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a 0.920 save percentage.

After the Everblades, Peters spent two seasons split between the Cincinnati Cyclones and the AHL's Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins. Following that, he went to Europe for four seasons across four different European countries: Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Slovakia. In 2021-22, he backstopped HC Slovan Bratislava to the Slovakian Extraliga Championship.

The Florida Everblades begin their search for Ralph's fourth assistant coach during his Everblades tenure. Peters is the third of Ralph's assistants to become a head coach in the ECHL after working for the Everblades, following Tad O'Had with the Kansas City Mavericks and Jesse Kallechy with the Fort Wayne Komets.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.