Royals Announce Completions of Future Consideration Deals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the completion of nine future consideration deals.

Receiving (5):

(F) Kyle Haskins from Greenville to complete the three-team trade which sent (F) Devon Paliani to Savannah in exchange for forward Brent Pedersen. The Royals then flipped Pedersen to Greenville for (D) Logan Britt and Future Considerations.

(F) Paxton Leroux from Tulsa to complete the trade which sent (F) Parker AuCoin to the Oilers (11/25/24)

(F) Jeremy Davidson from Idaho to complete the trade which sent (D) Jason Horvath to the Steelheads (1/14/25)

(F) Liam Devlin from Orlando via Norfolk to complete the trade which sent the playing rights of (F) Grant Hebert to the Admirals (2/6/25)

(F) Patrick Moynihan from Idaho to complete the trade which sent (F) Ryan Foss to the Steelheads (2/9/25).

Dealt (4):

(D) Logan Britt to Orlando to complete trade which sent (D) Robbie Stucker to Reading (11/4/24)

(F) Mitchell Deelstra to South Carolina to complete trade which sent (F) Ryan Leibold to Reading (11/8/24)

(D) Nolan Orzeck to Jacksonville to complete trade which sent (D) Mackenzie Dwyer to Reading (1/22/25)

(F) Ryan Leibold to Jacksonville to complete trade which sent (D) Robert Calisti to Reading (1/31/25)

Previously Completed (1):

(F) Patrick Bajkov acquired from Bloomington (3/17/25) to complete trade which sent (F) Lou-Felix Denis to the Bison (3/2/25)

Haskins, 25, is entering his first full professional season after recording seven points (3g-4a), 15 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 13 regular season games between Orlando and Greenville. A native of Huntington, Vermont, the 5'10", 185-pound, left-shot forward signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Orlando on March 11, 2025 after completing his collegiate career at Canisius University. With the Golden Griffins, Haskins showcased his two-way play, recording 23 points (11g-12a) in 37 games during the 2024-25 season. Over 129 NCAA games between Canisius (2023-25) and Michigan State University (2020-23), Haskins totaled 44 points (16g-28a), 61 penalty minutes and a -35 rating.

Leroux, 32, is coming off of his fourth professional season where he registered one assist and 23 penalty minutes in 11 regular season games for the Oilers. The Peterborough, Ontario native was the lone try-out contracted player to earn a SPC with Tulsa last season. The 6'3", 203-pound, left-shot forward, who was on a try-out contract with the New York Rangers in 2013, totals 277 PIM and six points (1g-5a) in 86 career ECHL games between Quad City, Wichita, Indy and Tulsa. Leroux is a former OHL Champion, earning a Memorial Cup berth with the London Knights in 2013.

Davidson, 25, is entering his first full professional season after notching four points (1g-3a), two penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 18 regular season game for South Carolina during the 2024-25 campaign. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, the 5'10", 176-pound, right-shot forward signed a SPC with South Carolina on July 30, 2025 after a four-season NCAA career between the University of Massachusetts (2019-20) and Michigan State University (2021-24), where he registered 68 points (34g-34a), 78 penalty minutes and a +6 rating rating across 130 NCAA career games. Davidson recorded 22 points and a team's fifth-best 12 goals in the Spartans run to their first Big Ten tournament championship last season. Additionally, Davidson scored in the title game, a 5-4 overtime victory over the University of Michigan.

Devlin, 25, is entering his first full professional season after skating in one regular season game for Orlando in April of the 2024-25 campaign. A native of Needham, Massachusetts, the 5'11", 192-pound, left-shot forward signed a SPC with Orlando on March 24, 2025 after a four-season career with the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats, where he accumulated 83 points (43g-40a), 130 penalty minutes and a -13 rating across 132 NCAA career games. Devlin was also awarded the Frank "The Fan" Halbert Fan Favorite Award in 2023-24, recognizing his popularity amongst the UNH fanbase. Prior to his NCAA career, Devlin played junior hockey with the Omaha Lancers and Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he totaled 29 points (18g-11a), 130 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 84 USHL career games.

Moynihan, 24, is entering his second full professional season after totaling 36 points (11g-15a) in 66 games between Greenville and Idaho during the 2024-25 season. The Millis, Massachusetts native was drafted in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round, 158th overall, and played his first four years of college hockey at Providence College from 2019-23 collecting 71 points (37G, 34A) in 123 career games. The 5'11", 183-pound, right-shot forward spent his final NCAA season in 2023-24 at the University of Notre Dame where he tallied 24 points (10g-14a) in 36 games before making his pro debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves on March 20, 2024. Additionally, Moynihan played two seasons at the U.S. National Development Program from 2017-19 and captured a U20 World Junior Gold Medal with Team USA in 2021.

The next key offseason date is June 22nd, when teams submit their Season-Ending Rosters. Teams may begin signing players on June 23rd for the 2025-26 season.

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

