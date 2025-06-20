Stingrays Complete Futures Trade with the Idaho Steelheads and the Reading Royals

South Carolina Stingrays huddle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the completion of two future consideration trades

The Stingrays traded the rights to forward Jeremy Davidson to the Idaho Steelheads, to complete a future consideration trade from February 10th during the 2024-25 season that brought defenseman Romain Rodzinski to the Lowcountry.

The Stingrays also received the rights to forward Mitch Deelstra from the Reading Royals, completing the future consideration trade that sent forward Ryan Leibold up to Reading on November 8th, 2024. - The Stingrays' 2025-26 season begins on Saturday, October 18, with the Home Opener against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

