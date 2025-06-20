Bison Announce Series of Trades

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team completed three future consideration deals.

Defenseman Jake Murray has been traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits completing the trade for goaltender Dryden McKay. Defenseman Evan Stella has been traded to the Wheeling Nailers completing the deal for forward Jared Westcott. Defenseman Jack Robilotti has been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators completing the transaction for forward Josh Boyer.

