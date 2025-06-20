Mariners Complete Futures Trade with Allen Americans

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a future considerations trade at the ECHL's deadline on Friday, acquiring the rights to forward Liam Gorman from the Allen Americans.

The acquisition of Gorman completes the March 19th deal that sent forward Ayden MacDonald to the Americans.

A 25-year-old forward from Boston, Gorman was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 6th round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 177th overall. After playing four seasons at Princeton University, where he was captain in 2022-23, Gorman finished his collegiate career with the University of Massachusetts.

Gorman signed with Allen last summer and skated in 62 games with the Americans in his rookie season. He scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points.

Liam's father Sean played professional hockey in the 1990s including one game with the Providence Bruins in 1992-93. Like Liam, Sean was a captain at Princeton. Liam's younger brother Brendan is currently with the program as a rising senior.

All players traded at today's deadline will still need to sign contracts with their respective teams for the 2025-26 season, a process that begins on June 23rd. The next step in the rights retention process will take place on June 22nd, with the season-ending roster of up to 20 players. Players can begin signing contracts on June 23rd and qualifying offers can be issued on July 7th to up to eight unsigned players.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM.







