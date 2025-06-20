ECHL Transactions - June 20

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 20, 2025:

Allen:

delete Liam Gorman, F traded to Maine

delete Tyler Burnie, F traded to Orlando

Atlanta:

delete Randy Hernandez, F traded to Wheeling

delete Tyler Drevitch, F traded to Orlando

Bloomington:

delete Jack Robilotti, D traded to Atlanta

delete Jake Murray, D traded to Greenville

delete Evan Stella, D traded to Wheeling

delete Liam Devlin, F traded to Norfolk

Fort Wayne:

delete Brannon McManus, F traded to Adirondack

delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Tahoe

Greenville:

delete Kyle Haskins, F traded to Reading

Idaho:

delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Fort Wayne

delete Jeremy Davidson, F traded to Reading

delete Patrick Moynihan, F traded to Reading

delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Cincinnati

Indy:

delete Jake Willets, D traded to Utah

delete Logan Neaton, G traded to Wheeling

Iowa:

delete Chris Lipe, D traded to Savannah

Kalamazoo:

delete Ted Nichol, F traded to Norfolk

delete Pito Walton, D traded to Tulsa

Maine:

delete Pito Walton, D traded to Kalamazoo

Norfolk:

delete Liam Devlin, F traded to Reading

delete Denis Smirnov, F traded to Idaho

Orlando:

delete Ryan O'Reilly, F traded to Norfolk

delete Liam Devlin, F traded to Bloomington

delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Idaho

delete Alex Frye, F traded to Cincinnati

Reading:

delete Logan Britt, D traded to Orlando

delete Mitchel Deelstra, F traded to South Carolina

delete Nolan Orzeck, D traded to Jacksonville

delete Ryan Leibold, F traded to Jacksonville

Savannah:

delete Pito Walton, D traded to Maine

South Carolina:

delete Jeremy Davidson, F traded to Idaho

Tahoe:

delete Jake Johnson, D traded to Idaho

delete Adam Robbins, F traded to Adirondack

Trois-Rivières:

delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Orlando

Tulsa:

delete Paxton Leroux, F traded to Reading

Utah:

delete Jake Willets, D traded to Worcester

Worcester:

delete Griffin Loughran, F traded to Idaho

delete Jake Willets, D traded to Fort Wayne

delete Pito Walton, D traded to Savannah







