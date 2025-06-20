ECHL Transactions - June 20
June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 20, 2025:
Allen:
delete Liam Gorman, F traded to Maine
delete Tyler Burnie, F traded to Orlando
Atlanta:
delete Randy Hernandez, F traded to Wheeling
delete Tyler Drevitch, F traded to Orlando
Bloomington:
delete Jack Robilotti, D traded to Atlanta
delete Jake Murray, D traded to Greenville
delete Evan Stella, D traded to Wheeling
delete Liam Devlin, F traded to Norfolk
Fort Wayne:
delete Brannon McManus, F traded to Adirondack
delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Tahoe
Greenville:
delete Kyle Haskins, F traded to Reading
Idaho:
delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Fort Wayne
delete Jeremy Davidson, F traded to Reading
delete Patrick Moynihan, F traded to Reading
delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Cincinnati
Indy:
delete Jake Willets, D traded to Utah
delete Logan Neaton, G traded to Wheeling
Iowa:
delete Chris Lipe, D traded to Savannah
Kalamazoo:
delete Ted Nichol, F traded to Norfolk
delete Pito Walton, D traded to Tulsa
Maine:
delete Pito Walton, D traded to Kalamazoo
Norfolk:
delete Liam Devlin, F traded to Reading
delete Denis Smirnov, F traded to Idaho
Orlando:
delete Ryan O'Reilly, F traded to Norfolk
delete Liam Devlin, F traded to Bloomington
delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Idaho
delete Alex Frye, F traded to Cincinnati
Reading:
delete Logan Britt, D traded to Orlando
delete Mitchel Deelstra, F traded to South Carolina
delete Nolan Orzeck, D traded to Jacksonville
delete Ryan Leibold, F traded to Jacksonville
Savannah:
delete Pito Walton, D traded to Maine
South Carolina:
delete Jeremy Davidson, F traded to Idaho
Tahoe:
delete Jake Johnson, D traded to Idaho
delete Adam Robbins, F traded to Adirondack
Trois-Rivières:
delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Orlando
Tulsa:
delete Paxton Leroux, F traded to Reading
Utah:
delete Jake Willets, D traded to Worcester
Worcester:
delete Griffin Loughran, F traded to Idaho
delete Jake Willets, D traded to Fort Wayne
delete Pito Walton, D traded to Savannah
ECHL Stories from June 20, 2025
- Oilers Add Defenseman Pito Walton with Completion of Futures Deals - Tulsa Oilers
- NEWS: Admirals Complete 2024-25 Future Considerations Deals - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Announce Series of Trades - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Complete Futures Trade with the Idaho Steelheads and the Reading Royals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Acquire Defenseman Jack Robilotti as Futures Trades Are Completed with Orlando, Wheeling, & Bloomington - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - June 20 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Complete Future Considerations Trades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Announce Completions of Future Consideration Deals - Reading Royals
- Cory Thomas' Rights Traded to Orlando - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Announce Future Considerations Trades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Complete Futures Trade - Allen Americans
- Mariners Complete Futures Trade with Allen Americans - Maine Mariners
- Anthony Peters Hired as Head Coach and General Manager of Reading Royals - Florida Everblades
- Anthony Peters Named Royals Head Coach and General Manager - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.