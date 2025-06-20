Solar Bears Announce Future Considerations Trades

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced eight player transactions following the ECHL future considerations trade deadline.

The Orlando Solar Bears have selected forward Tyler Drevitch from the Atlanta Gladiators to complete the trade for forward Randy Hernandez on October 30, 2024.

The Orlando Solar Bears have selected defenseman Logan Britt from the Reading Royals to complete the trade for defenseman Robbie Stucker on November 3, 2024.

The Orlando Solar Bears have selected forward Tyler Burnie from the Allen Americans to complete the trade for Ryan Mahshie on November 17, 2024.

The Orlando Solar Bears have selected defenseman Cory Thomas from the Trois-Rivières Lions to complete the trade for forward Andrew Coxhead on March 20, 2025.

The Cincinnati Cyclones have selected defenseman Cory Thomas from the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the trade for Brian Chambers with the Idaho Steelheads on October 17, 2024.

The Norfolk Admirals have selected forward Ryan O'Reilly from the Orlando Solar Bears to satisfy one part of the trade for forward Jack Adams from the Bloomington Bison on October 17, 2024.

The Reading Royals have selected forward Liam Devlin from the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the trade for forward Jack Adams from the Bloomington Bison on October 17, 2024.

The Cincinnati Cyclones have selected forward Alex Frye from the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the trade for goaltender Jon Gillies on March 3, 2025.

Drevitch, 29, has appeared in 250 ECHL games over five seasons with Atlanta, Wheeling, Maine and Wichita. The Middleborough, Mass. native spent the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Gladiators, scoring five points (3g-2a) in and 35 penalty minutes in 25 games. In total, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward has 81 points (40g-41a) and his 504 penalty minutes is 20th most all-time among active ECHL players.

Drevitch is part of a rich ECHL lineage that includes brother Logan, who is the captain of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, father Scott, who played 218 ECHL games over four seasons with Richmond, Dayton, Jacksonville, and Huntington from 1991-1996, scoring 196 points (51g-145a), and Uncle Todd, who played two seasons with Richmond, Roanoke Valley, and Greensboro scoring 14 points (2g-12a) in 77 games.

Britt, 26, was originally signed by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the conclusion of his NCAA playing career at University of North Dakota and made his professional debut against the Solar Bears on April 5, 2024. The Crystal Lake, Illinois native appeared in 49 games for the Reading Royals last season, scoring 12 points (3g-9) and earning a plus-8 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Britt was a part of the 2019 United States Hockey League (USHL) Clark Cup Champion Sioux Falls Stampede team that featured current Solar Bear Tony Follmer and former Solar Bear Brian Chambers.

Burnie, 26, enters his second professional season following a 2024-25 rookie campaign with the Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans of the ECHL. In 65 games, the Midhurst, Ontario native tallied 19 points (7g-12a) and 27 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward played three seasons of Canadian college hockey for Brock University (2021-24) of USports. Burnie finished the 2023-24 season with 33 points (15g-18a) in 27 games, which was second most on the team. In four seasons of major junior for the Kingston Frotnenacs (2016-19), Burnie skated in 167 regular season games and 27 playoff games, scoring 66 points (28g-38a) and 134 penalty minutes.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.