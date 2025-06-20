NEWS: Admirals Complete 2024-25 Future Considerations Deals

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced the completion of their future considerations trades from the 2024-25 season on Friday.

-The Admirals have acquired forward Ryan O'Rielly from the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the trade from last offseason with Bloomington

-The Admirals have acquired forward Ted Nichol from the Kalamazoo Wings to complete the trade for Spencer Kennedy

-To complete the in-season trade for Hank Crone, the Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Denis Smirnov from the Admirals

O'Reilly, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed his first professional contract in March with Orlando after completing his fifth season of college hockey at Providence College. The Texas native played four years at Arizona State University, where he served as an assistant captain in his senior season.

Nichol, 28, played in 38 games with the K-Wings last season, totaling seven points (3g, 4a). He signed with Ferncvarosi TC in Hungary on February 2, where he finished the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The Ontario native played five years at the University of Guelph (USports) and four with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL).

Smirnov played three seasons with the Admirals and registered 110 points in 140 career games (42g, 68a).

The Admirals begin the 2025-26 season in October. Player signings, training camp information, promotional schedules, and more will be announced later this summer. For season ticket information, call 757.640.1212.







