Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the details of their three future considerations trades. Wheeling has acquired the rights to forward Randy Hernández (Atlanta), defenseman Evan Stella (Bloomington), and goaltender Logan Neaton (Indy).

The Nailers have acquired the rights to forward Randy Hernández from the Atlanta Gladiators, which completes the trade that sent forward Filip Forsmark to Atlanta. Hernández, 26, played his rookie season with the Gladiators in 2024-25, and finished second among first-year players on the team with 11 goals. He also collected nine assists for a total of 20 points in 65 games. Prior to turning pro, the native of Miami, Florida played four years of college hockey - one at Robert Morris University in 2020-21, then three at Canisius College from 2021-24. Randy was Robert Morris' leading scorer during his freshman year, as he racked up 11 goals, 14 assists, and 25 points in 24 games. Canisius won an Atlantic Hockey America conference championship during his junior year.

Wheeling has acquired the rights to defenseman Evan Stella from the Bloomington Bison, which completes the trade that sent forward Jared Westcott to Bloomington. Stella, 24, joined the Bison at the end of the 2024-25 season and appeared in four games. Prior to turning pro, the Karlstad, Sweden native attended American International College for four years, where he accumulated six goals, 30 assists, and 36 points in 150 games with the Yellow Jackets. His best individual season was his sophomore year, when he tallied 16 points, while the team's most successful season was his freshman year, when AIC won both the regular season and playoff championships in Atlantic Hockey America.

The Nailers have acquired the rights to goaltender Logan Neaton from the Indy Fuel, which completes the trade that sent defenseman Owen Norton to Indy. Neaton, 26, played his first season of pro hockey in 2024-25, as he suited up with Kalamazoo, Allen, Kansas City, and Indy. Logan posted a 3.61 goals against average and an .881 save percentage in seven games. Prior to turning pro, the native of Brighton, Michigan played five years of college hockey - two at UMass-Lowell from 2019-21, then three at Miami University (Ohio) from 2021-24. One of Neaton's best seasons in the crease was in 2018-19, when he backstopped the Prince George Spruce Kings to a BCHL championship, which led to him being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The next key offseason date is June 22nd, when teams submit their Season Ending Rosters. Teams may begin signing players on June 23rd for the 2025-26 season.







