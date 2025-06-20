Swamp Rabbits Complete Future Considerations Trades

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions the completion of future considerations trades made earlier this season:

The Swamp Rabbits acquire defenseman Jake Murray from the Bloomington Bison to satisfy a future considerations agreement from March 20, 2025

The Swamp Rabbits send forward Kyle Haskins to the Reading Royals to complete a future considerations trade from last offseason that involved the acquisition of Brent Pedersen on August 28, 2024

This is the second stage of 2025-26 roster construction, following the announcement of the protected list on June 9th. Next, teams will submit their Season-Ending Roster on June 22nd and are then permitted to begin signing players to ECHL SPC's on June 23rd. The next checkpoint after next Monday's signing period and the announcement of Season-Ending Rosters is qualifying offers, issuing up to eight on July 7th.

Murray's acquisition comes following the completion of his second professional season. The 6'3", 216-pound blueliner played all 72 games with the expansion Bloomington Bison, notching five goals and 34 points, finishing fourth in scoring on the roster while pacing all defensemen. The final game of last season on April 13th at Fort Wayne was his 100th in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League".

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Murray, 23, played 19 games with the AHL's Texas Stars and 26 with the Idaho Steelheads, logging 10pts with an additional five coming in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff games. He turned professional with the Cincinnati Cyclones on April 14, 2023, and laced up for another nine contests in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Prior to his professional experience, Murray skated in 257 games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Guelph Storm, collecting 100 points (14g-86ast). He served as an alternate captain for three seasons: two with Kingston and one with Guelph.

Haskins was acquired by the Swamp Rabbits from the Orlando Solar Bears on March 20th last season in a future considerations deal. The 5'10", 180-pound forward logged seven points (3g-4ast) in nine contests with the Swamp Rabbits, which included his first professional goal on March 23rd against Savannah. He skated four games with the Solar Bears before coming to the Upstate, making his professional debut on March 14th at Jacksonville.







