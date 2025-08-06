Swamp Rabbits Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

August 6, 2025

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today the team's Promotional Schedule for the 2025-26 ECHL Season.

The season features 23 specialty, theme, and promotional nights. Please note that all times and dates for the following games are subject to change. New themes and promotions are bolded:

Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours - Friday, October 17th, 7:00pm

Hockey season is back and we're throwing the biggest party in the Upstate to celebrate. We'll kick another season off with a pre-game party you won't want to miss, leading up to the grand spectacle inside the arena. Get in your seats early. We plan on putting on a can't-miss show as we begin a new era of Swamp Rabbit Hockey.

Project Search Night, presented by Bon Secours - Friday, October 24th, 7:00pm

This game showcases the ninth class of Bon Secours Project Search interns in the program. The goal of Project Search is to help the students gain necessary skills and experience for competitive employment wherever they seek it after their time with the program ends.

Oktoberfest, presented by Arthrex - Saturday, October 25th, 7:00pm

The world's largest folk festival comes from Germany to Swamp Rabbits hockey! Grab your lederhosen and polka all night long with the Swamp Rabbits as we celebrate German culture. This game also features our annual 5th Line Club auction after the game.

Halloween Weekend - Friday, October 31st, 7:00pm & Saturday, November 1st, 7:00pm

Spooky tricks and treats await our fans on this special weekend. Don't be frightened...this weekend will be fun for goblins and ghouls of all ages. Costumes are encouraged!

Star Wars Night - Saturday, November 8th, 7:00pm

It's a fan-favorite that's the talk of the galaxy! We'll throw a party of intergalactic proportions with Star Wars costumeers, activations, and more for all fans to enjoy throughout the night. It'll blow up bigger than the Death Star did (both times!)

School Day Game, presented by AFL Global - Wednesday, November 12th, 10:30am

For a second straight season, the Swamp Rabbits will host a 10:30am puck drop and welcome schools from all around the Upstate region. The game features educational opportunities surrounding STEM education, including the science of hockey and other fun learning activations for all school children in attendance.

Blue Collar Night, presented by Harrison's - Friday, November 14th, 7:00pm

Bring your lunch pail and your hard hat for one of the harder working nights on the slate! We celebrate the backbone of the work community on this new night on the schedule.

Faith & Family Day, presented by Babb's Plumbing - Saturday, November 15th, 4:00pm

This yearly staple highlights faith, family, fellowship, and hockey, and features a special 4:00pm puck drop.

Marvel Super Heroes Night, Honoring Our Local First Responders, presented by Carolina Handling - Friday, December 5th, 7:00pm

This annual promotion celebrates and honors our local first responders that sacrifice so much to our community safe. This year, we add the flair of Marvel Super Heroes as we salute our community's true heroes: local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical service, among many others.

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving - Saturday, December 13th, 7:00pm

The fan favorite fuzzy frenzy is BACK! Swamp Rabbits fans that bring a stuffed animal will throw them out onto the ice following the first Swamp Rabbits goal of the game. All stuffed animals collected will be donated to children throughout the Christmas season. Over the last five seasons, the Swamp Rabbits have collected over 23,000 bears, including a team record of 7,124 in the 2024-25 Season!

Peanuts Night, Featuring a Postgame Charlie Brown Christmas - Saturday, December 20th, 7:00pm

It's a hockey game, Charlie Brown! Join the Swamp Rabbits as we near the most magical day of the holiday season with a night dedicated to the timeless Charles Schultz classic. Stick around after the game as we screen "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on the video board after the game!

Winter Wonderland - Friday, December 26th, 7:00pm; Saturday, December 27th, 7:00pm; Sunday, December 28th, 3:00pm

The sleigh bells will be ringing and the goal horn will be singing as we celebrate the holidays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena! Keep the holiday spirit rolling by coming out to this special celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

New Year's Eve, presented by Armada Law - December 31st, 6:00pm

Take in the best year-end tradition of the Upstate with the family-friendliest New Year's Eve party ever! Hop into the New Year with the Swamp Rabbits, featuring a special 6:00pm puck drop, indoor fireworks postgame, and more!

Monster Jam Night - Friday, January 2nd, 7:00pm

You can buy the whole seat, but you'll only need the edge! We're ramping up the horsepower and cranking up the noise for Monster Jam Night! Get up close and personal with an official Monster Jam truck on Furman Plaza, buy specialty merch and enjoy a special appearance from Monster Jam drivers.

Conservation Night - Saturday, January 10th, 7:00pm

South Carolina is home to great natural beauty and wonder, so it's time to celebrate our state's commitment to being good stewards of the land. Interactive educational exhibits will be featured on the concourse and we will spread awareness to the organizations who dedicate themselves to maintaining the Upstate's outstanding beauty and are responsible for oversight of our unique ecosystems.

NASCAR Night - Saturday, January 24th, 7:00pm

Greenville, get ready to start your engines! NASCAR Night passes through for a fifth year under green flag conditions! The evening features drivers from all levels of racing, from local drivers to NASCAR Cup Series racers. Join us for a pregame party, driver meet and greet, and crew chief Q+A, in addition to other fun NASCAR/motorsports themed fun and games. Last season's game featured our most star-studded night yet with 22 drivers accounting for nine championships and 375 wins across all three national series.

Stick It To Cancer, presented by Bon Secours - Friday, February 13th, 7:00pm

One of the most meaningful nights in hockey and emotionally charged games of the year, join us in dropping the gloves and fighting cancer. Throughout the night, we will recognize courageous men and women in our community currently fighting, those who have fought and survived, and those who have lost their lives to cancer.

Stomper's Birthday, presented by Big Air Trampoline Park - Sunday, February 15th, 3:00pm

Join us for some mascot mayhem as we celebrate the birthday of Greenville's favorite rabbit! Stomper turns TEN this season and will be joined by all of his mascot friends for shenanigans, hilarity, and fun times had by all. Join us after the game at Hall of Fame Sports Grill for a postgame birthday party with cake!

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Budweiser - Saturday, February 21st, 7:00pm

Help us salute and honor all military, active, veteran, and remembered, in this staple night of our season. We will once again showcase one of the largest American flags ever on ice for the performance of our national anthem during pregame ceremonies, and salute those in our community as they're recognized throughout the game for their service to our great nation!

Kings Day - Sunday, February 22nd, 3:00pm

Join us in celebrating four years strong of our affiliation with the two-time Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings of the NHL, and the AHL's Ontario Reign!

Backyard Sports Day - Sunday, March 29th, 3:00pm

Watch the Swamp Rabbits channel their inner Pablo Sanchez in a game dedicated to one of the greatest throwbacks in video gaming over the last 30 years!

Hockey & Hops - Thursday, April 2nd, 7:00pm

A fan-favorite event, join us for a day filled with delicious local beers of all types and hockey!

Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Fluor - Saturday, April 11th, 4:00pm

As we near the end of the season, it's time to celebrate YOU, the best fans in hockey. We'll throw a pregame party on the plaza, have a team poster giveaway, and more fun activities to thank you for all your support throughout the season! This game features a special 4:00pm puck drop.

Hockey For Her - Sunday, April 12th, 3:00pm

This one is for the ladies! This reimagined yearly feature on our schedule is dedicated to celebrating women's empowerment not just in sports, but in all walks of life. Join us for our last game of the season as we highlight the impactful women in our lives with women-owned businesses and other activations.







