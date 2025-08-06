Rick Kowalsky Hired as Maine Mariners Head Coach & General Manager

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Wednesday that Rick Kowalsky has been named the team's new Head Coach and General Manager. A former Portland Pirate, Kowalsky brings 20 years of experience coaching in professional hockey, including three as an assistant with the New Jersey Devils and eleven as a head coach in the American Hockey League.

"We are pleased to welcome Rick as the new head coach and general manager of the Mariners," said owner and Governor Dexter Paine. "Rick's extensive experience in professional hockey, including coaching at the highest level, makes him a valuable addition to our staff. We're also glad that our fans will have the opportunity to reconnect with someone who has been an important part of Portland's hockey history."

Kowalsky, 53, was most recently the head coach of the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, where he spent the past four seasons, initially as assistant coach before taking over the head job in 2023.

"I am extremely excited to join the Maine Mariners as Head Coach and General Manager," said Kowalsky. "Through this whole process with Dexter and Adam, just seeing their passion and enthusiasm towards striving to make Maine a top organization in the ECHL is something that really resonates with me. I am grateful for the opportunity Dexter has given me."

Prior to Bridgeport, Kowalsky worked his way up the coaching ladder in the New Jersey Devils organization, rising all the way from the ECHL to the NHL. He secured his first head coaching job with the ECHL's Trenton Titans (later Trenton Devils) in 2006, spending four seasons there before being elevated to the head job with the AHL's Albany Devils in 2010. He was named AHL Coach of the Year in 2016, leading the team to a 46-20-10 record. After eight seasons with New Jersey's AHL club (including his final season in Binghamton), the Devils moved him to the NHL bench to become an assistant coach in 2018.

"Rick's wealth of experience, passion for winning and desire to work with and develop young players make him the ideal choice to lead the Mariners," added Evan Gold, General Manager of the Providence Bruins - the Mariners' AHL affiliate. "We are fortunate to have a coach of Rick's caliber in this role and know he will serve as a valuable extension of our organization's coaching and development staffs. I look forward to collaborating with Rick and am confident he will drive success at both the team and player levels."

Kowalsky is in the ECHL Hall of Fame, a member of the 2017 induction class. He skated in 516 games over a 10-year playing career and remains among the league's top 20 all-time point scoring leaders, with 550. He was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton in 2005, when he was also the captain of the team. He was the ECHL Coach of the Year in 2009.

A native of Simcoe, ON, Kowalsky played in 183 AHL games, over half which were in Portland, with Pirates. In three seasons in Portland from 1996-99, he put up 72 points in 108 games. Although he never played in the NHL, he was a draft selection of the Buffalo Sabres, going in the 10th round, 277th overall in 1992.

"Portland is a community with a rich hockey history and a great fan base. I, along with my wife thoroughly enjoyed my time there as a player," said Kowalsky. "I am excited to be back in Portland and look forward to working with the players and staff while continuing to build a first-class organization."

Kowalsky becomes the fourth head coach in Mariners franchise history, joining Riley Armstrong (2018-21), Ben Guite (2021-22), and Terrence Wallin (2022-25). Wallin departed last month to join the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Mariners also announced on Wednesday that Zach Tolkinen will remain on staff as Assistant Coach.

