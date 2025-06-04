NEWS: DeWitt Named Finalist for ECHL Broadcaster of the Year

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.

Weston DeWitt, the Norfolk Admirals' Director of Broadcasting and Hockey Communications, has been named a finalist 2024-25 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year.

This is the second consecutive season in which DeWitt has been nominated for the award.

Brad Jones (L), Weston DeWitt (M), and Ben Draper (R) broadcast the Maine Mariners-Norfolk Admirals game in-front of a sellout crowd on February 22, 2025 | Photo: Paul Jensen

DeWitt broadcasts Admirals games on FloHockey and Mixlr, with select home broadcasts airing on WGNT-27.

He is joined by Brad Jones for each home broadcast, with Ben Draper serving as the team's home producer. Click here to become a subscriber for FloHockey, and click here to follow on the Admirals' audio stream.

The Admirals hired DeWitt as the team's play-by-play voice in August 2019. Additionally, he serves as the Director of Hockey Communications and recently completed his first season as a Hockey Operations Assistant.

